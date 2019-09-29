Think, for a moment, that you are the U.S. president. Your intelligence community tells you that something was big-time questionable with Americans (government and/or private citizens) acting in questionable ways while in foreign countries.
Wouldn’t it be your responsibility to alert the president of that foreign country that Americans may be involved in mischief or corruption?
Or would you want Americans to be involved in what appears to be crime and corruption in foreign countries?
