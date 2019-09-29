Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Think, for a moment, that you are the U.S. president.  Your intelligence community tells you that something was big-time questionable with Americans (government and/or private citizens) acting in questionable ways while in foreign countries.

Wouldn’t it be your responsibility to alert the president of that foreign country that Americans may be involved in mischief or corruption?

Or would you want Americans to be involved in what appears to be crime and corruption in foreign countries?

