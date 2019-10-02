A recent letter said the president has a responsibility to inform international leaders of any possible wrongdoing by a U.S. citizen or government official. I agree ("Trump acting in country's best interest," Sept. 29).
However, this is not what Trump was trying to do. He was not wanting to share information. He was wanting information and using military aid as a way to blackmail the Ukrainian president into providing him with that information.
There is a difference between sharing and requesting. Trump was requesting because he had nothing to share.
He was asking a foreign leader to interfere with a U.S. election by providing dirt on a political rival.
He did not have any information about former Vice President Joe Biden or his son regarding any wrongdoing.
This is the difference between a president and a mobster. Trump is anything but a president.
He has used his office for financial, personal and political gain putting himself and his family above and before the country.
He has embarrassed this country on so many levels. His hateful rhetoric towards other people and countries will take us generations to regain the respect of the world.
He deserves to be impeached and needs to spend the rest of his life in prison as a warning to future presidential hopefuls. If you put yourself before the country you have sworn to defend, it will end badly for you.
Trump is learning the hard way that you cannot run a country like you can a company.
Michael Benton, Tulsa
