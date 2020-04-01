President Donald Trump's constant attempt to shift blame and accept none is a problem with his leadership.
People will not forget how he has handled the virus situation.
Trump showed the extreme lack of understanding of national problems in his recent proposal that health care workers reuse safety units such as masks and gloves.
This would be dangerous and risky for them, and knowledgeable health care professionals said so as well.
Trump and his administrators have shown they simply do not understand the dangers of a national epidemic.
They will continue to make bad decisions and need to be out of positions where they advise and try to reassure people about what will happen concerning the virus.
We can do better with anyone else in their positions.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
