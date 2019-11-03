Congressman Kevin Hern supports President Donald Trump absolutely. There is nothing this president has done or evidently might do that will qualify the congressman’s backing of him.
Obstruct justice? No problem.
Lie to the American people? No problem.
Use the influence of the American government to coerce a foreign government to investigate his political opponent, an American citizen? No problem.
Encourage foreign countries to interfere with the integrity of our elections? No problem.
Withdraw support for an oppressed minority who were our allies in an important foreign battle? No problem.
Violate campaign finance laws? No problem.
One wonders if there is anything this president might do that would register this congressman’s protest of the president.
The ship of state is rudderless and headed for the shoals, but the congressman is asleep or willingly ignorant. Either way he fails to do his job.
