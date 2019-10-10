President Trump clearly isn’t a Republican and never was a Democrat.
But he and his administration fit the Merriam Webster definition of oligarchy: "Government by the few; a government in which a small group exercises control especially for corrupt and selfish purposes.
Trump wants to be an oligarch in the Russian style: A rich man who aspires to combine business with politics and has an entirely cynical and instrumental attitude toward both.
Trump uses labels — right and left, white and non-white, evangelical and secular — intended to keep us focused on political fights.
We’ve ignored how Trump has hurt our country in the fights over label issues used to divide us: tax cuts for the 1% and corporations, stagnant incomes, attacks on social safety nets, abandonment of financial oversight and regulations that protect our health, attacks on unions and non-existent enforcement of antitrust measures.
The problems we face aren’t right or left. It’s about how we protect our right to shape our own futures and not allow an oligarch to take it from us.
Democracy, or even a republic, means that we all get some kind of vote.
Trump would make that meaningless by causing divisions so we won’t notice how badly he’s damaged us.
The important question is whether we'll continue to let ourselves be fooled by an oligarch and his labels.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
