I’m a big believer in consensus, inclusion and unity. Every army, labor union or orchestra knows that its power is in its organized, united group effort by its numbers. There’s safety in numbers.
Our country calls itself united and our motto translates to “Out of many, one.” Since World War II, the United States has joined organizations like the United Nations and NATO and negotiated international treaties for trade and security.
What I don’t like about President Donald Trump is his habit of dividing not uniting. He divides Muslims from Christians, whites from Blacks, immigrants from citizens. He criticizes and threatens to defund or pull out of world organizations like NATO, the U.N. and the World Health Organization. He cancels treaties.
We need a president who unites, not divides. We need a team player, not a rebel.
