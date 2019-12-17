I am so angered by these uniformed letters regarding Joe Biden and his son by those brainwashed by President Trump propaganda.
The Bidens have been investigated and been found innocent of wrongdoing.
What is very clear is that Trump was looking for a way to discredit Biden for his own political gain. He does not want to face Biden in the next election.
Trump has been found lying on so many issues that it's hard to keep track. He is totally unethical, and the Republican politicians who continue to support him know this.
But they put their political ambition ahead of their own ethics.
Phil Adams, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video