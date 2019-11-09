I’m sick of all the whining Democrats! It would not be any different regardless of who had become president, especially because they are Republican.
Thank goodness our president doesn’t intimidate easily, fights back and places blame where it belongs.
None of the Democrats complained about what Presidents Clinton or Obama did. Look at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s history of ill-doing as far back as when they lived in Arkansas when he was governor and she was in a law firm.
Congress welcomed them and drooled over them to the end. They should have been tried in a court of law.
The economy is better than it has been for years. All companies are thriving and hiring companies have returned from overseas.
I support his handling of the borders. Other countries don’t allow everyone who shows up at the border. We’ve always allowed asylum seekers but not thousands at a time.
Think of this sensibility. We can’t support these numbers financially: housing, physical care, etc. Could you take in 10-12 people in your house?
I think our president has done what was necessary, and I will continue to support him.
