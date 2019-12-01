Regarding the letter "Nothing presidential" on Nov. 18, the writer accuses President Trump of causing Ukrainian deaths when he delayed release of military aid funds (which he had requested) until allegations of US/Ukranian corruption could be investigated.
Not mentioned was the massive increase in U.S. military support during the Trump administration (2017 to 2019) compared with the meager support by the Obama administration (2014 to 2016) when Russia was threatening, harassing and invading Ukraine — and killing thousands of Ukrainians.
In addition, President Trump's current insistence on more cooperation from Europe (also in contrast with Obama) will increase the effectiveness of his effort to frustrate Russia and lessen the burden on the U.S.
Editor's Note: PolitiFact reports, backed by the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. has provided $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014, which was when Russian-backed separatists began driving tanks through eastern Ukraine. Obama rejected the sale of lethal aid, specifically the Javelin missiles, out of concern violence would escalate. Trump reversed that position. A USA Today fact check found the European Union and European financial institutions have contributed more than $16.4 billion in grants and loans to Ukraine since 2014.
