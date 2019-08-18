With the mass killings in El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy still traumatizing our hearts and minds, along with the increasing numbers of domestic violence during President Trump’s administration, it is fair and reasonable that we look back to what he said in his 2016 Republican Convention speech and his inaugural address.
In his convention speech, he promised “to lead our country back to safety, prosperity and peace; … to be a country of generosity and warmth.”
Trump further assured us that “we will also be a country of law and order.... But the crimes and violence that today afflict our nation will soon come to an end.”
Trump reiterated his promises in his inaugural address saying “the crimes and gangs that have stolen too many lives” must end, concluding, “This American carnage stops right here and right now.”
That generosity and warmth is nowhere to be seen among the caged immigrants on our border.
And his promised end to what he perceived as “the carnage in America” is not ending.
Rather, with his hateful and xenophobic rhetoric directed to all who criticize him which excites his rallies, real carnage in America has begun and is continuing full throttle led by him and his extremist supporters.
