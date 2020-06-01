Never thought I’d agree with President Donald Trump on anything
But, first, Trump was correct in stopping the federal and military retirement investment boards from investing in a fund that supports China’s military and cyber efforts against the U.S. and its allies.
If the boards are concerned with fiduciary obligations, fix that with legislation.
Second, Trump has threatened to, and should, decouple the U.S. and Chinese economies so as to restrict China’s use of and access to U.S. technology, research and investment.
China’s admission to the World Trade Organization was a mistake.
China pledged to stop anti-competitive practices but blatantly continues to manipulate its currency and subsidize Chinese companies to unfairly compete.
China’s clear objective is to monopolize industries and technologies that it deems crucial to its global ambitions. A striking example is China’s subsidies of its own rare earth companies that led to China’s monopolization of that industry.
So, I applaud Trump’s efforts to stop technology transfer to China, restrict access of Chinese citizens/surrogates to critical U.S. technology, mirror China’s regulatory/governmental requirements for Chinese companies to do business in the U.S., impose tariffs to level the playing field in industries and technologies that China subsidizes, move government/military critical supply chains out of China through tariffs and subsidies, and reestablish critical supply chains with our allies (if we still have any).
The U.S. open-market economy is incompatible with China’s controlled economy.
Totalitarian control of an economy has a price, and China’s bill is due.
Bob Pezold, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO