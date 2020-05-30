That President Donald Trump, he will literally do anything to prove he is right, or to not admit he is wrong. Huh!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
That President Donald Trump, he will literally do anything to prove he is right, or to not admit he is wrong. Huh!
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
