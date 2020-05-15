Our experts are united in concluding that backing off the social distancing practices, when conditions are wrong, means we are heading for a train wreck.
Backing off too early is most likely to lead to another great increase or spiking of cases and a doubling of the death rate.
With 70,000 dead already, an additional 64,000 to 173,000 Americans will die before early August.
Rather than listening to the best experts, President Donald Trump is firing or dismissing them.
Since the pandemic cases are now increasing, we will see another spike, causing another overwhelming of our medical services. Mass graves will be needed to dispose of all the corpses.
Eventually, we will have to shut the economy down yet again, causing another
Great Depression.
Trump and a handful of sycophant GOP governors seem to care more about the economy and rich donors than those who will become sick and die.
Most of this damage could have been avoided if we had leadership more focused on the welfare of the people rather than on winning re-election.
J. David Wemhaner, Jenks
