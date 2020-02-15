There are some things no one can explain.
In common and rational language, what is it that President Donald Trump is doing or has done that is so bad for America that motivates people to hate him and his supporters?
Has he proposed taking away any constitutional rights? Have any of our rights disappeared? Has he proposed higher taxes?
Has he caused the economy to fail? Has he started any new wars? Have minorities or women suffered more under his leadership than in previous administrations?
Did he run guns to Mexico? Did he direct the IRS to target leftist nonprofit groups? Did he spy on journalists?
Did his administration spy on the Democratic Party and jail any of their people? Did he give Iran millions of dollars?
No. His biggest sin was humiliating the left and those in the entitlement culture.
All he did was win the 2016 presidential election, which the media and Democrats had awarded to Hillary Clinton even before the election was held.
In Trump’s State of the Union speech, he summarized all the things that have been accomplished and what he wants to accomplish. And, he isn’t even taking a salary.
After reading these accomplishments, how can anyone say that he doesn’t want to help U.S. citizens? Didn’t we want a change from those practiced do-nothing suits?
Take time to look at Trump’s achievements then look at the proposed agendas of Democratic presidential candidates. Which do you want? Which future for the U.S. do you want for your children? For yourself?
I know which one I want, President Trump.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video