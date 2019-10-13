I have reached a point where I am equal parts amazed, disappointed, angry and ashamed.
Beside the plethora of charges mounting steadily in the impeachment inquiry, I was absolutely disgusted when the president, after a phone call with Turkish leadership, decided to immediately withdraw U.S. troops in Syria and leave Kurdish fighters to face certain annihilation.
Kurdish fighters were instrumental in the destruction of the ISIS Caliphate and fought bravely alongside American troops.
Take a moment to recall just how brutal and destructive ISIS was before they were ousted from their ill-gotten territories. As a nation, we made promises to the Kurds in return for their many sacrifices.
Our president has zero understanding and appreciation for what members of our own military experience in combat environments.
To turn his back on thousands of brave fighters is not the act of leadership. It is the act of a person performing the role of a self-serving pawn.
It follows a well-established pattern of destroying trust and good faith relationships with America’s strongest allies and pulling America out of important international organizations.
The resulting isolation is allowing aggressor nations to gain influence in areas where America’s interests have served as a buffer against the spread of tyranny.
My biggest disappointment? The people Americans send to Washington to defend and uphold the Constitution.
Oaths have been sworn. Clearly, oaths are being broken.
I’m especially looking at Oklahoma’s contingent who apparently enjoy playing word games and contributing to the demise of the rule of law.
