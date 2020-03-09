I learned a new term about the stock market recently — melt up.
With all the challenges facing our country, we need to think melt up.
Let's get together and move up. Let's buy stock from the fearful and move up.
Thank God President Donald Trump has responded ahead of the curve to protect Americans from the deadly coronavirus. His action has contained and is monitoring the danger.
When driving, caution signs slow me down and alert me, but I do not forget the destination and go the other way.
There is money to be made in the market, and wisdom brings prosperity as well as health. Let's melt up.
Isn't America great? God bless America and our best leader in Trump!
Neil Clapp, Tulsa
