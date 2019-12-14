On Oct. 23, President Trump attacked Republicans not pledging fealty to him, so-called "Never Trumpers," by referring to them as " human scum." He used the same term describing the FBI at a recent rally.
As a professed Christian and, according to his words, "a tremendous believer," how does Trump explain such a comment to the millions of evangelical Christians who voted for him in 2016 and continue to support him?
Francis A. Schaeffer (1912-1984), an American evangelical theologian and Presbyterian pastor, argued the bases of human dignity and worth are that man is created in the image of God, and each human life has intrinsic value. One of his most famous and often repeated quotes is "God don't make no junk."
Trump needs to know that God don't make no human scum.
Editor's Note: President Trump's complete tweet: “Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History. But we are winning big, and they will soon be on our turf.”
