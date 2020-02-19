I was dismayed to hear Sen. Jim Inhofe justify his impeachment trial vote due to the lack of new evidence or witnesses.
Did someone forget to remind him that he voted to exclude evidence? Then there was Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who stormed the sensitive compartmented information facility room in a clown show. Did someone forget to remind him that he voted for these rule changes to enable the Benghazi witch hunt?
About witch hunts, the Department of Justice wrapped up its President Donald Trump-directed investigation recently.
This investigation concluded the same way that the other investigations ended, with no charges filed because no criminal activity occurred.
Trump has repeatedly used the term witch hunt while six of his co-conspirators are sitting in prison and another awaits sentencing.
This was not a witch hunt. This was an investigation into a criminal enterprise.
Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow
