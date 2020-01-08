This is in response to the letter "Trump is the best president in U.S. history" (Dec. 19). The majority of voters nationwide did not support President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Current polls show his approval rating at around 42%.
So on both counts, the letter writer is in the minority.
President Trump followed through on campaign promises by cutting taxes for corporations and wealthy individuals and by gutting environmental laws designed to protect the citizens of this country, laws that include the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. By doing these things he paved the way for businesses, and the economy, to expand.
He declared a national emergency and attempted to take money from the military to build the border wall because Congress would not approve the funds he requested.
The entire U.S. intelligence community supports the fact that Russia was involved in interfering with the 2016 presidential election. On July 6 and 7, 2017, Trump stated that the Russian government may have been linked to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.
Trump, at last estimate, has made over 15,000 false or misleading claims since he has been in office.
Trump is not the best president ever, not even close. I served in the military for almost 12 years, including time in Vietnam. As an enlisted man, we were taught that you salute the rank, not the person.
My respect is for the Office of the President, not for the man who serves in that office.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video