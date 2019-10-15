Now that the whistleblower’s accusation is public, President Trump wants his or her name.
Though, it is federal law that the name will not be released.
He has called Adam Schiff, head of the House Judiciary Committee, a traitor, but Schiff is only doing his job.
Mike Pompeo is known to have been listening to Trump on the phone with the Ukrainian president. Yet, Pompeo did not say anything.
Robert Mueller, in his report, proved that Russia was involved in the 2016 election.
Mueller also proved that Trump's organization conspired to get dirt on rival Hillary Clinton.
But Trump campaign officials should have contacted the FBI, but they did their best to get the dirt.
Attorney General William Barr has been to Australia, Italy and some other countries attempting to discredit the Mueller report.
Trump officials have tried to discredit Joe Biden, although that Ukrainian allegation was debunked over two years ago.
Congressmen Steve Scalise said Democrats held up drug price reductions but knew the House had a bipartisan bill on Sen. Mitch McConnell's desk waiting for a vote.
When will the Republicans start protecting our democracy?
Lanny Eubanks, Coffeyville, Kansas
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video