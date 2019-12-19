I’m one of the silent majority who support President Trump, and I’ve decided not to be silent any longer. He’s the best president we’ve ever had.
He’s kept all his campaign promises. He’s improved the economy, strengthened the military, lowered unemployment and made good headway on the border situation.
President Trump is right about the Russian hoax, witch hunt and fake news.
The Democrats have been manufacturing lies about him ever since he was elected, and the media is spreading them.
The president has managed to do all these things for the country in spite of the Democrats working against him. They don’t want him to accomplish anything that would make him look good, even if it’s good for the country.
Most people would have folded under the constant vicious attacks, but he just keeps right on working and accomplishing for the people.
No president has ever had to ensure what he has, and he isn’t even taking a salary.
He is the president of the U.S., and whether you voted for him or not, you should treat him with respect.
Jill Quinton, Kellyville
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video