The criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 virus has been brutal. Much of the media first downplayed the danger of the virus and complained he didn’t listen to the experts.
Here are some remarks from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most respected expert, with some facts and Trump’s actions.
Jan. 20: First U.S. person infected with COVID-19.
Jan. 21: Fauci claimed the coronavirus was “not a major threat to the people of the United States.”
Jan. 31: Trump declared a national health emergency, placed a ban on flights from China and confirmed the White House COVID-19 task force.
Feb. 1: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Trump’s “xenophobia” and “fear-mongering.” He stressed “diseases have no borders.” It took until April 3 for Biden to support the president’s travel restrictions.
Feb. 26: Fauci said, “Travel restrictions become almost irrelevant because you can’t keep out the entire world.”
March 12: Fauci said certain travel restrictions have “absolutely” helped with the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. Fauci called the travel restriction involving Europe a “prudent choice.”
Feb. 29: Fauci claimed there was no need for Americans to “change anything what you’re doing on a day-by-day basis.”
March 9: Fauci suggested it was OK to take a trip on a cruise if you were a “healthy young person.”
As the danger spread, the White House task force suggested guidelines to minimize the viral effects, and the governors implemented them.
Dale Hartz, Tulsa
