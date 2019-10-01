A letter on Sept. 11 forces me to respond to a ludicrous series of points (“Opinion columnist left out a lot of information”).
I find it particularly bothersome when in the same issue there was another story about Oklahoma being second to last in the U.S. when it comes to citizens with no insurance.
In almost every study taken, our beautiful state ranks in the bottom four or five nationally.
That is nothing to be proud of.
The letter states, Donald's Trump's “… wise decisions have helped Oklahoma by closing the border to drug trafficking.” Really?
Everyone in the know understands that the vast majority of drugs entering this country arrive through our ports of entry, not over the southern border. That flow has increased, not decreased.
It also states, “…65% of Oklahomans voted for Donald Trump and support his efforts to return America to the rule of law and adherence to the Constitution.” Really?
Trump is a common crook who doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about the law or adherence to the Constitution.
Next was the comment about threats that former Vice President Joe Biden may or may not have made about withholding foreign aid to Ukraine.
Now that it has been discovered that Trump’s personal clown Rudy Guiliani has been found to be conducting that exact illegal action, Trump suddenly released money to Ukraine.
And, without saying any more, I would only comment that his proposal to purchase another sovereign nation is way beyond laughable, even though our most ardent allies are laughing out loud at such a stupendously arrogant suggestion.
Jack Wilson, Stillwater
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief