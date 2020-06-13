Does President Donald Trump know the Pledge of Allegiance? In order to stage a photo op in front of an Episcopal church near the White House, he issued a federal order to forcefully disperse peaceful protesters half an hour before a locally set curfew.
He had the feds overrule local law.
How does this reflect "One nation?"
For his picture, Trump held a Bible beside the church after the area was violently emptied of the protesting group, which included one of the church's priests.
The church's liberal-leaning Episcopal bishop condemned his actions while conservative-leaning evangelical pastors elsewhere praised it.
How did this event promote unity "under God?"
The protesters demonstrated lawfully before curfew's end under their First Amendment rights.
What happened to their "liberty?"
They were calling out for change after a fellow American, George Floyd, died due to a lack of "justice."
Trump was joined by Attorney General William Barr, our country's head law enforcer, who oversaw the event and is supposed to be committed to liberty and justice "for all."
But Barr set that aside for a photo op.
Such a president and administration, deeply dividing our "indivisible" nation, must be voted out of office to preserve our United States.
