A patently false opinion in a letter was published without providing a correction ("President not showing leadership," March 26). It claimed that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.
For those who only listen to fake news, this would seem true. To those who don’t take statements out of context, it’s obvious that President Donald Trump mentioned how the Democrats have tried to take him down time after time.
One hoax after another. Trump understands they will politicize this pandemic to remove him from office.
I appreciate Business Insider for clarifying this. By printing the whole comment, a reasonable person can understand what’s being said.
Myopic people who hate the president will twist anything and everything to discredit him.
Trump closed the border with China in the middle of the Democrats’ impeachment show. It wasn’t a popular move, but Trump does the right thing for Americans regardless of its popularity.
It’s not surprising that many other leaders have now followed his lead.
The president showed how terrible the virus was by closing the border. Trump haters showed how stupid they are for deriding him over and over.
They insist that he lies all the time. When the facts come out, Trump is found to be much more open and honest than any president in recent memory.
But, he is undoubtedly the least tactful one too.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Editor's Note: At a Feb. 28 rally, President Donald Trump said, "The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.' That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax." This was reported by several media.
