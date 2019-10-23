People who backed Donald Trump for president argued that his success in business made him better qualified to run the country than traditional politicians.
Trump has not shown that he can run the country better or even as well as politicians.
BBC News discussed Trump’s campaign promises in an article last December. Areas listed as having no progress were: ”A border wall paid by Mexico, deporting all illegal immigrants, ditching NATO, China as currency manipulator, torture, prosecuting Hillary Clinton and rebuilding infrastructure.”
Additional research about Trump's business successes needs to be done on how he obtains loans and gets reduced taxes by lying.
A recent report shows Trump claimed a much higher occupancy in his Manhattan properties to get loans, contradicting what he reported to tax officials.
There have been many articles written concerning Trump’s business failures.
In a 2016 Rolling Stone piece, reporter Tessa Stuart wrote Trump is not the self- made mogul he claims. His father gave him his start and Trump's "fortune may be considerably smaller than the claims.”
Further, his business record is less sterling than he suggests.
People voting for a business man for president need to consider how successful the person is and whether his experiences apply to the president’s job and responsibilities.
