As President Trump finds himself increasingly at odds with most of the electorate, his recent actions to vilify his apparent chief rival appear to have backfired.
Trump’s targeting Hunter Biden’s associations with Ukraine and China have more than diminished father Joe Biden’s stature, it has given rise to another more formidable opponent, Elizabeth Warren.
By staving off Biden, Trump has enabled another candidate who can beat him.
Warren is more liberal than most Oklahomans, and she would likely not carry our state.
More than a conr federal government institute a new formula for determining Social Security Income adjustments based on the expenses this of Socail Security recipients.
I urge everyone to ask their elected officials to push for this change.
This suggested change is perfectly reasonable. Ultimately it will benefit everyone and disadvantage no one.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video