It is a horrible idea for President Donald Trump to hold a rally this week in Tulsa. It could result in massive problems for this great city.
Not only is Tulsa the site of one of the most horrible race massacres in American history, but it is a city with its own concerns about police treatment of people in minority communities.
Tulsa has been researching possible massive grave sites from the 1921 race massacre and is approaching the 100-year anniversary of that tragedy. The seeds are already there for a possible major confrontation and agitation.
Following the widespread massive protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, this could put Tulsa right in the middle of the forces from both sides in what could become a national and confrontational event.
The rally and planned protests might come off peaceful and well, but it has the potential to ignite and become a site of a massive confrontation.
I urge Gov. Kevin Stitt, local officials and our U.S. congressional delegation to talk Trump to choose somewhere other than Tulsa or find a different date.
At the least, this will cause numerous outsiders to come to Tulsa, spreading the COVID-19 virus. It could become, very easily, a situation that gets out of hand and becomes a nightmare for all.
I spent a career as a sociologist and see this event as a possible match that could light an explosion of serious proportions.
J. D. Wemhaner, Jenks
