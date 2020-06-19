The Tulsa World has put out the “Not Welcome” sign for President Donald Trump ("This is the wrong time and Tulsa is the wrong place for the Trump rally," June 15).
An editorial made national TV news, scolding Trump for having the gall to hold a political rally Saturday night at the BOK Center where more than 1 million people have applied for tickets.
That’s equal to 50 nights of rallies.
Imagine all the good publicity a presidential visit would bring. Tulsa is such an unknown the national news media has to insert the word “Oklahoma” after it.
This big rally might put us on the map and show off the city.
And Joe Biden may figure out it isn’t in Texas.
The World editorial thinks it is wrong to welcome Trump because the city had a race riot 99 years ago. Well then, just cancel everything. Baseball, bicycle races, football, soccer, concerts, all of it.
Let’s just continue down guilt trip road forever.
The World also thinks it is too dangerous to hold a political rally at the beautiful BOK Center due to COVID-19.
Thousands of people in one room. Masks and temperature checks will be present. How is it that thousands of protesters not wearing masks, elbow-to-elbow, haven’t come down with the disease?
Where were the editorials on all the protesters?
At least the Trumpsters attending the rally won’t be burning buildings, looting or defunding police departments.
Jim Mills, Bartlesville
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video