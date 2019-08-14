I don't care how you slice it, one thing is crystal clear: President Donald J. Trump emboldened these domestic terrorists, neo-Nazis and white nationalists with his years of caustic, repugnant rhetoric against all people of color, and all people whose religions are not Christian or Judaic faith.
Trump has even said at his rallies and in his impromptu press squibs that if he is not re-elected or if he is impeached that there will be war.
I heard him say that at least twice as reported by news outlets.
The blame clearly rests on his shoulders for promoting hatred and racism.
Even if Trump comes out and bares his soul that he was using such rhetoric to win his election and keep his base pumped up, no one would believe him.
He has never spoken the truth without some invective to soften it or even demean it by inferring that it might not be true.
