Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S TO NEAR 30 DEGREES WIL OCCUR. * WHERE...MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION. &&