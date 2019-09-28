The U.S. president asked the president of Ukraine (a foreign country) to investigate a citizen of the United States.
That citizen is the son of a former vice president and a current candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination.
Where is the outrage at the president's actions?
Why are some Republicans saying it is not a big deal that the president has asked a foreign country to investigate a U.S. citizen?
This is beyond a tip of the hat or a wink and a nod at bad behavior. This action goes against what we have expected from our government - protection from foreign interference.
