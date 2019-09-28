Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

The U.S. president asked the president of Ukraine (a foreign country) to investigate a citizen of the United States.

That citizen is the son of a former vice president and a current candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination.

Where is the outrage at the president's actions?

Why are some Republicans saying it is not a big deal that the president has asked a foreign country to investigate a U.S. citizen?

This is beyond a tip of the hat or a wink and a nod at bad behavior. This action goes against what we have expected from our government - protection from foreign interference.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured video

New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.

Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags