In a recent syndicated column, Gary Abernathy gives us permission to be “very conflicted” about Donald Trump’s presidency (“Trump can be an ill-mannered jerk and still be right and the target of a partisan impeachment scavenger hunt,” Dec. 30).
This is a thinly disguised attempt to normalize disturbingly abnormal behavior by the president.
Abernathy says Trump’s “callousness” is a mere “character flaw” that is “offset by his frontal assault on a corrupt and complacent Washington swamp.” That’s a little like stating a tornado that destroyed your house was offset by you considering some home decorating anyway.
And to suggest that Trump has any real concerns about any Washington swamp ignores that he and his cronies, including the Rudy Guiliani gang, have themselves set new standards for swampy behavior.
But Abernathy’s most egregious suggestion to dismiss Trump’s Ukraine debacle as much ado about nothing is to deny totally the clear point of his recent impeachment: Trump attempted to coerce the leader of a foreign country to interfere in our 2020 election.
Our national intelligence agencies state unequivocally that Russia interfered in our 2016 election, which Trump blatantly solicited on live TV in July that year. Now he has been caught doing that again.
If this is not an imminent danger to our election process and our democracy, I don’t know what is.
William Cooper, Tulsa
