“Let’s elect a business man to be president,” we said. “A business man will know how to run the country more efficiently than a politician.”
We got our wish, but we should have been a bit more specific and asked for an honest business man.
The president just got fined $2 million for using his acclaimed charity like a slush fund to pay for his campaign and business interests (“President fined $2 milion to settle charity suit,” Nov. 8).
We shouldn’t confuse this $2 million with the $25 million he was fined for swindling students in his “university.”
We should have been forewarned when stories circulated about how he stiffed suppliers in his hotel business. Now he has full rein to swindle us.
When President Trump spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago, the taxpayers pay $546 a night for each staffer staying there and $1,000 for a night’s drinking by White House aides at the bar. He even charges the Secret Service for using the golf carts.
Visitors who want to gain favor with the president spend their money at the Trump hotels. T-Mobile stayed there while waiting for approval on a merger to the tune of nearly $200,000.
Foreign officials spend freely there while courting President Trump for favors.
Did we neglect to tell the president he was supposed to bring prosperity to the country and not just to the Trump organization?
