President Trump's remarks about the Squad, as the four congresswomen are now known, were bizarre, obtuse and goofy but not unusual for our inarticulate president.
I did not find his remarks either racist or sexist, just coincidental they were nonwhite. He would have been more correct to say that their views were not in line or opposite of his positions.
I find it interesting that his remarks somewhat redefined the Democratic Party as being extreme left. I suspect Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are jealous the Squad has stolen their thunder and put them in the back seat.
I heard that was part of Trump's strategy but seriously doubt he is that premeditated or clever.
Once again, Trump gets the media spotlight with his erratic demeanor.
I am a political hybrid, a blend of left and right labels.
Pete Brunel, Tulsa
