Aide: Trump criticism of US not same as 4 Democrats' words

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on July 15. Long before President Donald Trump attacked the four Democratic congresswomen of color, saying they should “go back” to their home countries, they were targets of hateful rhetoric and disinformation online. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

President Trump's remarks about the Squad, as the four congresswomen are now known, were bizarre, obtuse and goofy but not unusual for our inarticulate president.

I did not find his remarks either racist or sexist, just coincidental they were nonwhite. He would have been more correct to say that their views were not in line or opposite of his positions.

I find it interesting that his remarks somewhat redefined the Democratic Party as being extreme left. I suspect Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are jealous the Squad has stolen their thunder and put them in the back seat.

I heard that was part of Trump's strategy but seriously doubt he is that premeditated or clever.

Once again, Trump gets the media spotlight with his erratic demeanor.

I am a political hybrid, a blend of left and right labels.

Pete Brunel, Tulsa

