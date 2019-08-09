Only an idiot, or a Republican politician, can't see President Trump's strategy: Start a war with Iran, distract from his many investigations, then tweet inflammatory things to watch the media and Democrats dive into the rabbit hole.
Sadly, and scarily, the only thing that stands in Trump's way are Rep. Tom Cole, Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford, who wholeheartedly support him.
My elected officials are fearful of standing up for their oath and this country.
They look the other way as Trump has systematically removed from his administration all who had any speck of integrity and decency.
Moscow Mitch blocks all bills in the Senate. On and on...
The silence of Cole, Inhofe and Lankford means they are endorsing and supporting doing nothing to protect our elections.
We have a president who does not respect the rule of law; a majority leader who does not protect this country's elections, and the GOP that has completely capitulated.
But, my elected officials say, "Everything's fine."
Cole, Inhofe and Lankford are among the most terrible of people in power: hypocrites.
