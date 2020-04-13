A man once said to me, “Take care of your horse and your horse will take care of you.” Wise words, indeed.
Substitute the word “country” for “horse” and think about the predicament our nation is in now due to the lack of care provided by our stable genius and wartime president, Donald Trump, who denies responsibility and exemplifies the soundness of the Peter Principle. It claims successful people finally rise to the level of incompetence.
I dare say Trump reached his incompetence level long before he was elected president.
Why did it take so long for Trump to realize what others repeatedly warned him could happen with the spread of COVID-19?
Simple: He doesn’t care and is grossly incompetent.
Harold R. Cooper, Jenks
