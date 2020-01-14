Once again President Donald Trump shows us how incompetent he is. He is starting to worry about the election, so he shows how stupid he really is. He has no idea how to run his companies let alone his government job. He is trying to save himself and selling everyone else down the hole he created.
If our Congress would do its job, we would not be in our current position. I mean this particularly to our Oklahoma senators.
Russell Latham, Skiatook
