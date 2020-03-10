Stop trying to convince President Donald Trump voters to care about facts. They don’t care.
They don’t care that $115 million is spent on Trump's golfing or that the $1.9 trillion in tax cuts was for the wealthy and corporations. Or that Jared and Ivanka Kushner have made over $82 million after one year at the White House.
Or that President Barack Obama added more jobs each year than Trump has done in any year of his term. Or that only 0.2% of immigrant detainees have connections to the MS-13 gang.
Or that Trump puts political appointees to intelligence and national security positions. Or that Hillary Clinton sat for 11 hours of testimony for Benghazi, and Trump won’t testify, submit documents or allow others to testify in any investigation.
Or that 13 of the bottom 15 states in the country are run by Republican legislatures.
Or that Trump’s former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, foreign policy adviser, personal lawyer, national security adviser and longtime political adviser are convicted felons.
Or that Trump’s campaign gave his family members, properties and businesses over $1.8 million in just three months.
Or that Trump lied about how many military members were hurt by an airstrike in Iraq. Or that a GOP Congress had years to investigate Obama, Clinton and the Bidens and found nothing.
They don’t care about this country. They care about power.
The only way to win in November is to vote in record numbers. Check your registration early and often. Show you care about this country because Trump voters won’t.
Casey Manning, Tulsa
