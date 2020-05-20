A recent letter asks if any of President Donald Trump’s supporters knew anything about him before “The Apprentice” ("Knowing Donald Trump before reality TV," May 15).
My answer is yes. We knew far more than voters knew about a community organizer turned freshman legislator who decided to run for president as a great “unifier” and turned out to be the most divisive leader this country has ever had.
Yet people voted for the man twice.
