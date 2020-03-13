I take profound exception to Gary Abernathy's editorial column “Spare me the moral lectures about Trump” (Feb. 22).
He lists some of the criticisms being hurled at President Donald Trump and says a similar list of derisions could be compiled by opponents of any other candidate or previous president. Give me a break!
No one who has ever occupied the Oval Office can hold a candle to the misdeeds and failures of Trump as a president or as a human being.
Then, Abernathy attacks Michael Bloomberg as if his faults somehow excuse Trump's behavior.
Further, he tries to make the case that those who criticize Trump supporters exhibit a superior snobbish attitude.
Mostly, I think those on the left are completely bewildered that people continue to support the current occupant of the White House.
Trump deserves most of the disparagement leveled at him by those who see his corrupt character, and those who still support him own a share of his failures.
Stephen Walker, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video