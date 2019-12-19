Donald Trump in Tulsa

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during his rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

At 85 years old, I have voted in 13 presidential elections; 12 campaigns have been smart and acceptable.

The 13th campaign with Donald Trump was like a high school senior running for class president. He whined and lied his way to the top.

Now he is ignoring the Constitution and destroying everything that was proposed voted on and set up for the future of America over 200 years ago.

He wants to be a dictator, not a leader by the people or for the people.

Wake up, America, before it’s too late.

Helen Glasgow, Cleveland

