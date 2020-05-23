In the letter "Blaming Trump (May 15)", the author appears to have Democrat values because it criticizes spending billions of dollars to prevent an epidemic two or three years in advance.
President Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed expert, repeatedly blamed President Barack Obama for failing to do just that. When asked by a reporter why he didn't do that himself three years ago, Trump's answer was that he was kind of busy.
After being informed on Jan. 6 of the danger of a coronavirus pandemic, Trump still had ample time to take action. Instead, he predicted the 15 cases of coronavirus known at that time would quickly return to zero and took no corrective action.
We now know that his expert prediction was off by gigantic proportions, allowing the virus to kill thousands of innocent Americans.
