Most people I know are not as President Donald Trump-bashing as most of the letters printed in the Tulsa World.
Regarding the letter "U.S. doing nothing in light of Russia paying bounties for American soldiers" (July 3), NATO is probably worth whipping into shape as is the World Health Organization.
Trump embraces Russia? Hardly.
And the pandemic is made worse by Trump’s inaction? Give us a break.
While President Barack Obama played a bit less golf than Trump does, I don’t complain. Those men put up with a lot, so allow them to go play!
And regarding the letter "Trump's campaign sending mixed messages" (July 4), I say America is great again.
We needed it after Obama’s apology tours. Just look at the economy. Hard to criticize.
R.H. White, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO