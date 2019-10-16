Our country is now at the brink of impeachment.
This is an extreme circumstance; all of us who are patriotic need to give long and serious thought to that possibility.
President Trump has exhibited numerous acts, each of which is impeachable under our Constitution.
In accepting help from Moscow to be elected, he ignored our laws, stonewalled Congress, constantly committed obstructions of justice, conspired with the Russians for political help, enriched himself and family at our expense and unbelievably flaunted action to protect our nation’s security.
This led to the firing of James Comey to prevent an investigation of Trump’s affiliation with the Russians: a firing Trump bragged of to the Russians, saying it took a great deal of pressure of the pending investigation off him.
All these impeachable offenses came from the firing of Comey, which caused a bit of commotion. But Congress, controlled by Republicans, did nothing.
That inaction opened a door that Trump took advantage of. He knew he could commit whatever act he wanted without consequences.
Now Trump has invited more than one foreign government to interfere in our election process. The other offenses seem forgotten.
This is a direct and unacceptable affront to our Constitution that cannot be forgiven.
If he remains in office, there is no telling what else he will do.
We cannot keep Trump in office. This means both Democrats and Republicans must agree.
Republicans are stonewalling. This is unacceptable if our nation as a democracy is to survive.
