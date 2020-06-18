It's appalling that in one breath President Donald Trump can say that he supports all peaceful protesters and then immediately have the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park assaulted with tear gas, permitting him a safe walk to the nearby church where he stood holding a Bible for a photo op.
Never once did he acknowledge the issue for the peaceful protests, nor did he apologize for the harm he did to protesters.
That's despicable behavior for anyone, let alone the U.S. president. Our country desperately needs to be brought together right now, not torn apart by the man who would be king.
Trump needs to take a lesson out of that Bible I’m sure he's never read: "Inasmuch as you have done it to one of the least of these my brothers, you have done it to me (Matthew 25:40)."
A concept that Trump clearly cannot understand. God help us all.
Sharron Miller, Norman
