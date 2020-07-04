How can the President Donald Trump campaign justify the mixed messages of "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great"?
Those can be seen in photos on supporters at his rally in Tulsa.
If we are great now and need to keep it that way, why do we need to make it great again?
Greater than what? Greater than great?
It seems to me that "Make America Great Again" is an ideal slogan for the campaign for Democrat nominee Joe Biden this year, since America always has been great except for the last three and a half years.
