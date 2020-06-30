Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington. Trump is returning from Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump said in a speech on June 25 in Wisconsin the exact following words concerning COVID-19: "If we didn't want to test, or if we didn't test, we wouldn't have cases. But we have cases because we test."

I propose using Trump's reasoning, to cure cancer by cancelling all testing for it. Police officers can put an end to drunk driving merely by halting field sobriety tests.

The potential of the president's no-testing methodology is without bounds for alleviation many of society's ills. 

Samuel Harris, Tulsa

