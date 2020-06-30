President Donald Trump said in a speech on June 25 in Wisconsin the exact following words concerning COVID-19: "If we didn't want to test, or if we didn't test, we wouldn't have cases. But we have cases because we test."
I propose using Trump's reasoning, to cure cancer by cancelling all testing for it. Police officers can put an end to drunk driving merely by halting field sobriety tests.
The potential of the president's no-testing methodology is without bounds for alleviation many of society's ills.
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
