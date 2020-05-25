Ahead of election, Trump attacks Russia probe and Democrats

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

I am amazed by the letters that seem to be about 90% anti-Trump diatribes.

To be in a state where every county had a President Donald Trump majority in 2016, I have to wonder how the commentary could be so one-sided. 

I get it. Some people hate the man. But his policies have been great and very favorable to Oklahoma from a business, social, historical and values standpoint.

Elections offer essentially binary choices.

Being against Trump means being for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

It means being for Joe Biden's running mate since he is a mere figurehead who will be pushed aside to enact a very radical leftist agenda.

It means being for a nanny police state that encourages reporting on your neighbors if they don't conform to Hollywood-approved thinking.

It means erosion of Constitutional guarantees of personal liberty. It means embracing the Green New Deal absurdities.

It means increasing attacks against the free exercise of religion. It means support for outright infanticide.

It means support for open borders and globalism.

In short, it means support for everything antithetical to traditional Oklahoma values.

And guess what? We will still be considered hayseeds and hicks in flyover country. 

Jeffrey Johnson, Bixby

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting t5heir lives and businesses curing the coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags