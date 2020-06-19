Why does President Donald Trump need to waste money rallying for re-election in a solidly Republican state like Oklahoma?
His minders are placating him with an easy gig because his deep personal insecurities make him apoplectic when not receiving the constant approval he needs to boost his fragile ego.
His devout supporters will flock together to interpret the oracular utterances of the brimstone glossolalist, breathe the fetid air of the crowd, become infected with COVID-19, spreading it among their friends and families, get sick, be incapacitated, or die, thus removing themselves from the pool of eligible voters in good time for the election in November.
Beware rally-goers: You will be sacrificing yourselves on the altar of the president's vanity. Better to stay home, be safe, able to vote another day.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
